Desilt waterbodies before monsoon: Stalin

Chennai :

Stalin inspected the ongoing renovation works in Chembarambakkam lake in Tiruvallur district. There, officials explained to him about the work going on in 5 vents and 19 vents sluice gates carried out at the cost of Rs 2.24 crore. “Officials should monitor bunds of the waterbodies.





All the key waterbodies supplying water to Chennai such as Puzhal, Poondi and Chembarambakkam should be desilted at the earliest,” Stalin told officials.





He also inspected the water treatment plant in Chembarambakkam with the capacity to purify 530 million litres of water per day. Under the Krishna water scheme, the capacity of Chembarambakkam lake was increased from 22 to 24 feet but the height of the dam is just 20.77 feet.





The total length of the canal used for discharging excess water from the lake is 6,200 metres and to prevent flooding during NE monsoon, the government has allotted Rs 37.5 lakh to remove shrubs in Manapakkam, Kundrathur, Kovur, Thanthi canal and Natham canal.