Leopard cub reunited with its mother in Anamalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore :

For their reunion to happen, the forest department stopped the traffic for a while on the road leading to Akkamalai. Residents of Balaji Nagar spotted the cub along the road side at Balaji Nagar and informed the forest department staff, who then rushed to the area.





In the absence of its mother, the leopard cub was found moving around nervously on the road. Soon, the staff sent away the people who had assembled to have a glimpse of the cub. Also, the vehicle traffic on the stretch was halted to avoid the animal from getting stressed and also help in its reunion.





“We were hopeful that the adult leopard may return as it is usual for the mother to go hunting by leaving its cub. The mother leopard may sometimes turn aggressive on seeing human presence. So we exercised caution even while going into the forest in its search and also waited patiently,” said an official.





As expected, the mother leopard returned after about two hours and took along its cub.





In another wildlife related incident, wild tusker ‘Vinayagan’, which was captured in Coimbatore and released into the forests in the Nilgiris, has been giving sleepless nights to people living in a few villages in Gudalur area.





The people of Sri Madurai panchayat have threatened to go on protest as the elephant has frequented their neighbourhood several times in the last few days to damage the houses in search of food.