Pass law reserving 80 per cent jobs to locals: PMK to TN govt

He also requested the state government to urge the Centre to reserve jobs for locals in its offices and in public sector undertakings.

Noting that the DMK, in its poll manifesto, had promised to enact a law reserving 75 per cent of private sector jobs for locals, Ramadoss noted that Gujarat and Maharashtra have passed laws reserving 80 per cent, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan 75 per cent and Madhya Pradesh 70 per cent jobs for locals.

In Karnataka, all Class C and D jobs are reserved for locals, he added.

Ramadoss also said attempts are being made by private/public/government sectors to "impose" Hindi in Tamil Nadu and the citizens expect such a thing should not happen.

The DMK government can fulfil that expectation by passing a law reserving 80 per cent jobs to locals, the PMK chief said.