God save TN police department: Madras HC after handling sexual harassment case against officer

Chennai :

Since D Kannan had stopped the car of the woman police officer in Paranur Toll Gate near Chengalpattu, he was also added as a co-accused in the case as per the complaint of the woman IPS officer.





The SP submitted through his counsel that he acted only upon the instructions of his superior and he was unintentional in stopping the woman officer.





However, Justice P Velmurugan rejected the contention questioning the SP whether he would murder someone in the direction of his superior officers.





The judge further observed that only a lawful instruction could be followed.





“Only 10% of the policemen are acting as per their conscience. If a senior officer is facing such allegations, how will the public have faith in the police department,” the judge added.





The judge added that it was a shame to the police department. The petitioner further submitted that he did not stop the car of the woman SP and it was by the public who were near the Toll Plaza.





“As the car of the woman SP had come on high-speed, people only stopped it. The Superintendent of Police had just handed over the phone to the woman IPS as per the instructions of the special DGP,” SP D Kannan mentioned through his counsel.





As the Judge was not aligned to the arguments, the SP has said that he is withdrawing the plea. The judge allowed the same and dismissed the petition.