39 have died in TN due to floods, downpour: Minister Ramachandran

Chennai :

"Though the northeast monsoon season has not commenced in the State, rainfall received from October 1 to 19 is 148.5 mm which is 52 per cent higher than the average of 97.9 mm, in the same period. Due to downpour, 39 persons have died from October 1 to 19 across the State," said Ramachandran, while addressing the media, in Secretariat.





He also said that 78 cattle, 68 goats and sheeps and 12 chickens have also died in the downpour. 429 huts were partially damaged and 56 huts were completely damaged. Besides, 245 houses were partially damaged and 16 houses were completely damaged. Seven relief camps were set up in the Kanniyakumari district in which 337 persons were made to stay. Food and all the basic amenities are provided to the inmates of the relief camps, said the Minister.





He further said that a new Whatsapp number - 9445869848 - has been launched for people to seek help during natural disasters to the State govt. Information about weather from the Indian Meteorological Department and other similar agencies would be informed instantly through TNSMART app, Twitter, Facebook, Whatsapp, social media, print and visual media.

The minister added that 1,00,988 front line rescue workers, including 18,717 women, have been trained and identified. 19,541 volunteers have been identified and trained as animal rescuers and 15,916 volunteers have been trained to remove trees uprooted during monsoon season. Apart from the monsoon season, 15,916 volunteers will help the government in afforestation.





In Greater Chennai Corporation, till October 19, 690.07 kilometres long stormwater drainage numbering 4,227 were desilted. Also, 30,797 silt catch pits have been desilted. 1.12 lakh electric posts, 25,000 kilometres long cables and 8,000 transformers are kept ready in case of contingency.