Northeast Monsoon to reach Tamil Nadu by October 26: RMC

Chennai :

“The Bay of Bengal and South Indian regions have favourable northeast monsoon winds from October 26. In this situation, the southwest monsoon has moved away from the entire country and the northeast monsoon is expected to start in the south parts of the country,” said Dr S Balachandran, deputy director-general of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre.





The Northeast monsoon in 2005, had the highest amount of rainfall invariably also brings about a set of issues, which is flooding and disasters. In 2016, which was a disaster in terms of rains, where we hardly had 45 per cent rains for the year across the State.





“The monsoon in all these years was normal, except in 2016 where the State received less rainfall comparatively. Even this year, the northeast monsoon is forecasted to be normal, but it is early to predict about the depression or cyclone to be formed ahead of monsoon,” said Dr Balachandran.





Over the last two years, Tamil Nadu has been witnessing an increase in extreme rainfall. In 2021 too, it looks like the State will be receiving intense rainfall.





Meanwhile, experts said that this year, Tamil Nadu will receive intense rainfall which is above average. Tamil Nadu received the maximum amount of rainfall in October.





“The oceans are very warm, and unfortunately for us north Indian oceans (the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal) which is one of the warmest ocean bodies in the globe, is the huge factor for our effect. Last year, the monsoon was above average, we had almost the entire annual rainfall during the Northeast monsoon. But October was poor last year, only in November in 25 days it received 45 cm of rainfall,” said Srikanth K, a weather blogger.





“It is expected to be started with a disturbance like low depression during the onset of the monsoon, which leads that November is the rainiest month for Tamil Nadu,” said Srikanth.