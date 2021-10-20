Tamil Nadu ex-transport minister Vijayabhaskar summoned by DVAC in DA case

Chennai :

The DVAC had searched 26 places, including the residential and office premises of the former minister as well as his associates and close relatives on July 22 after the DMK government assumed office on May 7.





The raids that were conducted on July 22 at the premises of M.R. Vijayabhaskar were the first among a series of raids involving some former AIADMK ministers.

The premier agency has also conducted raids at the premises of K.C. Veeramani, S.P. Velumani, and C. Vijayabaskar, all AIADMK leaders and former ministers since it first raided M.R. Vijayabhaskar.

Sources in the DVAC told IANS that a case has been registered against M.R. Vijayabhaskar, his wife Vijayalakshmi, and brother Sekar at Karur.

A statement from the DVAC said the case was registered by the Karur unit of the agency on Wednesday (October 13) for amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income. A case was also registered against his wife Vijayalakshmi and brother Sekar for aiding and abetting Vijayabhaskar to accumulate wealth during his tenure as a minister in the AIADMK government.

Sources in the agency told IANS that several documents, including the investments made by the former minister as well as his assets in several places were seized during the raids conducted by the DVAC at the premises of Vijayabhaskar, his relatives, accomplices, and associates.

On Monday, the DVAC had conducted raids at the residences and several places associated with former Tamil Nadu health minister, C. Vijayabaskar and seized several documents.