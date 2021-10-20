Wed, Oct 20, 2021

DMK opening AIADMK projects: EPS

Published: Oct 20,202107:22 AM

AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday said that the only achievement of the DMK government so far was to daily inaugurate projects executed by the AIADMK.

AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami (File Photo)
Coimbatore:
“The DMK government has only been inaugurating projects already completed by the AIADMK and lay foundation stones for projects announced by the party,” he said while participating in the party’s golden jubilee celebrations in Salem.

Taking a dig at the claim of CM MK Stalin on fulfilling 202 poll promises, he said that DMK betrayed people with false promises.

