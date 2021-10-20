Congress for reopening of closed IIT gate

The state Congress has demanded IIT-Madras to remove the “untouchability wall” and allow local people to use Krishna Gate, one of the four entry/exits points of the technical institute.
Chennai:
Leading a party protest demanding the removal of the wall, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader K Selvaperunthagai blamed the IIT Director, his wife and security officer of the institution for the closure of the gate and said, “I would like to know from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who claimed to abolish untouchability in his regime if this does not amount to neo-untouchability.”
