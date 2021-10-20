Tamil Nadu Ex-MLA’s son-in-law held for cheating

Former Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) leader and ex MLA N Kovai Thangam’s son-in-law Arun Prakash, 41, has been arrested by police in Coimbatore on Tuesday for cheating a man of Rs 1.5 crore.
Chennai:
According to police, the accused, who is into the real estate business, had received Rs 1.5 crore from Senguttuvan from Peelamedu for a business venture with his daughter Sindhuja.
However, Arun failed to return the money and gave two cheques which too bounced. Based on a complaint with the Coimbatore crime branch police, a case was registered.
Conversations