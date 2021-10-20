Wed, Oct 20, 2021

Congress MP Karti hails Priyanka’s women quota

Published: Oct 20,202106:13 AM

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s 40 per cent ticket reservation for women in UP Assembly polls has kindled interest in Tamil Nadu Congress.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (File Photo)
Chennai:
Barely a couple of hours after Gandhi’s announcement, Congress MP from Sivaganga Karti Chidambaram seconded the opinion. Taking to social media to promote the idea, Karti tweeted, “Absolutely delightful announcement.” Seizing the opportunity to ‘expose’ his party colleagues who criticized him earlier, Karti said, “Been advocating this in TN and the status quoists in @INCTamilNadu were miffed.”

