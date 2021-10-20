Scare in Kotagiri over sloth bear movement

Forest department officials setting up a cage to trap the sloth bears near Kotagiri in the Nilgiris

Coimbatore :

The bear has been frequenting Kanniga village in search of food and water. It made a couple of visits to the locality on Monday alone. The villagers spotted the animal and informed the Forest Department to drive it back into the forest cover.





After wandering around for a while, the bear retreated into the forest on its own. However, the bear was back again to a garbage dump yard of the village panchayat in the evening.





The workers, who were at the spot ran into a nearby room to escape any conflict.





Even before the Forest Department officials arrived, the bear once again made its way back into the thick forest cover.





The officials have advised people to be watchful while venturing out to avoid an attack by the bear.





The presence of the animal may not be known particularly during night due to thick bushes and tea gardens. Villagers have urged the Forest Department to capture the animal.





Meanwhile, the Forest Department continues to monitor a sloth bear which was rescued after it fell into a deep water tank in Keelkotagiri area on Sunday.