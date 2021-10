Makkal Needhi Maiam on Tuesday hit out at the DMK government for going back on its promise of reinstating the earlier upper age limit of 57 years in the government school teachers’ appointment.

MNM Chief Kamal Haasan (File Photo) Chennai : The state has relaxed the upper age limit for teachers' recruitment by five years for both the open category and reserved category candidates