Miyawaki forest, photo expo mark 30th anniv of Nagai district formatio

Thiruchirapalli :

‘Nagai 30’ festival has been celebrated to commemorate the start of Nagapattinam district that was bifurcated from the combined Thanjavur district 30 years back.





As a part of the festival, a series of programmes have been organised in the district, including the establishment of a Miyawaki forest with the support of ICICI foundation and taken care by the Vanam volunteers.





The planting drive was inaugurated by the Special Representative to Tamil Nadu Government in New Delhi AKS Vijayan in the presence of district Collector A Arun Thamburaj, MP Selvarasu, and MLAs Aloor Shanavas and Nagai Mali and others. A photo exhibition about the history of Nagapattinam was inaugurated.