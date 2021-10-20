Tamil Nadu Ministers inspect rain-hit areas in Kanniyakumari

Ministers taking stock of damage to crops at Shenbagaramanpudur taluk in Kanniyakumari on Tuesday

Madurai :

After the inspection, a meeting was convened to discuss the rain-related damage in the district. The Revenue Minister while talking to reporters said the recent heavy downpour in various parts of the district triggered power outages after a total of 101 transformers suffered a breakdown.





With restoration works being taken up on a war footing, power supply has been restored to 2,922 houses out of 3,661 houses. Once stagnant water drains out, the supply would be resumed to the rest of the 739 houses.





. The state government is taking all steps to provide adequate compensation to the farmers and victims soon, the Minister said.