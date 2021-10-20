Coal stock goes down to 2.8 days in Tangedco’s thermal plants

Chennai :

According to sources, the Thoothukudi Thermal Power Plant’s coal stock would last only for 1.5 days while the stock at North Chennai TPS I and II would last for 1.9 days. Mettur TPS has coal stock for 3.1 days. The overall coal stock at the thermal power stations stood at 1.54 lakh metric tonnes against 1.92 lakh MT on Sunday.





A senior Tangedco official said that the thermal power plants at North Chennai, Thoothukudi and Mettur together consume 56,000 to 60,000 MT a day. “We are getting the equivalent quantity of our daily consumption from the mines. But the loading of coal in the ships from mines takes two days while unloading at Ennore and Thoothukudi ports takes three days. Hence the coal stock varies from three to five days, but we are getting daily supply from the mines, “ the official said. As far as the Mettur TPS is concerned, the official said that four to five rakes of coal are being sent to Mettur daily through train. Each rake could carry 3,750 MT of coal.





The senior Tangedco official also said that they have asked the NTPC and NLC to bring back their units under the shutdown soon. “We are hoping to get 900 MW of power share from the central stations in a week or 10 days, “ the official said, adding that they are also exploring power procurement from the domestic sources too. “Once the North-East monsoon sets in, the power demand will come down drastically and we will be able to manage the power demand without wind power. Only after the Pongal festival in January, the power demand will go up, “ the official added.