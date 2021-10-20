Retired High Court judge Rajeswaran panel to probe BSNL Society’s land case

Chennai :

Earlier, this year DT Next had published a story stating that a section of BSNL Society members had objected to the sale of 14 acres of land by the Society’s office-bearers as a violation of government norms.





The order passed by Justice B Pugalendhi read that the chairman of the committee may utilise the services of an auditor, advocate, firm or any other person, to assist him. The remuneration to the chairman is fixed as Rs 2,00,000 and the Society, as agreed, shall pay the remuneration to the Chairman and to the auditor, advocate firm appointed by the chairman.





The Society is directed to disclose the details of all the deposits, investments, bank accounts, contributions, disbursements to the committee. The members of the Society, both serving as well as retired, are at liberty to submit individual or collective representations before the committee.





The transactions carried out by the Society through its bank accounts from 2001 to till date and its legitimacy; and contributions made by the members of the Society in the name and style of family welfare fund, thrift fund and the disbursements made by the Society to its members from 2001 to till date will be inquired, the judge said in his order.





The Committee shall file its report by the first week of January and the interim order of injunction already granted shall continue.





According to the petitioners, the north Chennai-based Jesus Ministries had purchased 14 acres of land belonging to BSNL Society in violation of government norms and is again trying to purchase another 67 acres in Tiruvallur, forcing them to seek legal remedy.