Tamil Nadu Ministers appointed district in-charge

Chennai :

According to the order, Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru has been appointed in-charge of Salem, Cooperation Minister I Periyasamy to Theni, PWD Minister E V Velu to Tirupattur and Kallakurichi, MRK Panneerselvam will oversee Dharmapuri, Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran to Tenkasi, Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu to Ramanathapuram, Minister for Rural Industries TM Anbarasan in-charge of Kancheepuram, Transport Minister Raja Kannappan to Tirunelveli, Food Minister R Chakkarapani will take care of Tiruvarur, Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji to Coimbatore, Minister for Handlooms R Gandhi to Krishnagiri, Minister for Backward Classes SS Sivasankar for Perambalur, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi for Thanjavur, Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Sports CV Meyyanathan will be in-charge of Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam.