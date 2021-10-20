Stalin urged to reduce diesel cost

Former Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Tuesday urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to take steps under which the cost of fuel, particularly the diesel, be brought down.
Chennai:
In a statement, the AIADMK leader said that the cost of diesel in Chennai is around Rs 98 and the rate of diesel had crossed Rs 100.
One of the main reasons for periodic increase in fuel prices is Centre’s decision taken during the UPA regime during which the private oil companies were allowed to revise fuel cost without clearance of Centre, he said.
Conversations