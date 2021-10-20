New desal plant at Nemmeli must be ready by April: Stalin

Chennai :

The officials explained the Chief Minister about various components of the desalination plants such as intake sump, product water tank, product water pumping station, clarified water tank, dissolved air flotation, ultrafilter and reverse osmosis process, sludge thickener, lamella clarifier and so on.





“Chennai is largely dependent on monsoon rains to meet drinking water needs of the city. At times when monsoon fails or to meet the long term water needs of the city desalination plants have been set up. So, works related to the second desalination plants should be expedited and completed by April, 2022,” Stalin told officials during his inspection.





The Chief Minister during his visit to Nemmeli inspected the process of laying pipelines to supply drinking water from desalination plants to Pallavaram. The second desal plant in Nemili is being constructed at the cost of Rs 1,259 crore.