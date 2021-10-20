Farmers demand immediate assessment of crop damage

Farmers from Cauvery Delta have demanded the state government to immediately assess the crop damage due to torrential rains.
Thiruchirapalli:
According to the president of the Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations PR Pandian, rains have damaged crops that were ready for harvest across the region and farmers staring at a severe loss.
At this juncture, Pandian asked the state government to depute an official team to assess the damage and distribute compensation immediately. He also asked the state to immediately give free power supply to around 1,700 farmers.
