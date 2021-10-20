Wed, Oct 20, 2021

Farmers demand immediate assessment of crop damage

Published: Oct 20,202104:44 AM

Farmers from Cauvery Delta have demanded the state government to immediately assess the crop damage due to torrential rains.

Representative Image
Thiruchirapalli:
According to the president of the Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations PR Pandian, rains have damaged crops that were ready for harvest across the region and farmers staring at a severe loss.

At this juncture, Pandian asked the state government to depute an official team to assess the damage and distribute compensation immediately. He also asked the state to immediately give free power supply to around 1,700 farmers.

