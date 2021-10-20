Ambur couple held for murder

Tiruppur :

Police said that Rasool Rahman (40) of Vellore working as tiles contractor and who had two children, developed intimacy with Shanti (45) wife of Koteeswaran. They eloped too.





On October 10, Koteeswaran asked Shanthi to come his relatives house at Kadambur and when Rahman came there an argument ensued resulting in Rahman being hit on the head with stone. Rahaman died on October 13 leading to the arrests.