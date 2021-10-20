Wed, Oct 20, 2021

Ambur couple held for murder

Published: Oct 20,202104:44 AM

On Tuesday, Umarabad police registered a case and arrested a husband and wife duo for murdering the woman’s lover a few days ago.

Representative Image
Tiruppur:
Police said that Rasool Rahman (40) of Vellore working as tiles contractor and who had two children, developed intimacy with Shanti (45) wife of Koteeswaran. They eloped too.

On October 10, Koteeswaran asked Shanthi to come his relatives house at Kadambur and when Rahman came there an argument ensued resulting in Rahman being hit on the head with stone. Rahaman died on October 13 leading to the arrests.

