Bootlegger wins polls, seeks release

Officials are in a quandary as the wife of a jailed hooch seller, who won in the local body polls, has petitioned Collector Amar Kuswaha to release him and allow him to assume office on Wednesday.
Tiruppur:
Krishnan (37), a resident of Indra Nagar in Valayambattu panchayat in Alangayam panchayat union, was arrested a week before the polls for transporting and selling arrack.
But, he won in his ward. His wife petitioned the Collector to allow him to assume office as a ward member on Wednesday.
