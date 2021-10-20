Wed, Oct 20, 2021

Bootlegger wins polls, seeks release

Officials are in a quandary as the wife of a jailed hooch seller, who won in the local body polls, has petitioned Collector Amar Kuswaha to release him and allow him to assume office on Wednesday.

Tirupathur District Collector Amar Kuswaha (File Photo)
Tiruppur:
Krishnan (37), a resident of Indra Nagar in Valayambattu panchayat in Alangayam panchayat union, was arrested a week before the polls for transporting and selling arrack.

But, he won in his ward. His wife petitioned the Collector to allow him to assume office as a ward member on Wednesday.

