SL patrol vessel rams Tamil Nadu fishing boat, one missing

R Rajkiran (30), from Kottaipattinam in Pudukkottai, S Sugandan (23) and A Xavier from the same place ventured out to sea in a country boat owned by S Suresh (39) on Monday.





When they were fishing at around 17 nautical miles off Kottaipattinam, a Lankan patrol vessel reportedly hit their boat in which all the three fishermen were thrown into the sea in the impact. The SL naval personnel rescued Sugandan and Xavier and arrested them for reportedly crossing the IMBL while Rajkiran was missing.





The arrested duo was taken to Kankesanthurai harbour to be produced before the local court.





However, unconfirmed sources late on Tuesday evening said that the body of the missing Rajkiran was retrieved by the SL Navy.





Officials from the Fisheries Department have been camping at Kottaipattinam fishing harbour and were involved in the search operation for the missing fisherman.