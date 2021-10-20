1st year Engineering students in Tamil Nadu to have a new syllabus

Chennai :

The decision was taken at a recent syndicate meeting held at Anna University and the fresh curriculum has been prepared with the help of industry and academic experts. However, second, third, and final year students will have the same existing syllabus.





A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next on Tuesday that when the syllabus was revised five years ago, the curriculum was prepared involving 80% academicians and 20 industrial experts. “But, this time, the new syllabus has inputs from 80% industrial experts and 20% academicians,” he added.





The official also said that during the curriculum meetings, many raised concerns over the first year syllabus being heavily loaded and wanted burden of students to be eased. “The concept of virtual laboratories has also been introduced,” he said, adding that in the near future, the curriculum committee will ensure revision of the syllabus on a regular basis.





The official, however, stated that in a few disciplines it will be up to the colleges to frame the edited syllabus. “Also, a 10-week summer internship has been made mandatory before completion of under graduation,” he said.





Dr I Arul Aram, Professor, Head of Media Sciences College of Engineering, Anna University, said that at present, the new curriculum will be applicable for all affiliated engineering colleges. “The new syllabus for the engineering department in Anna University will be introduced shortly,” he added.