Tamil Nadu records 1,179 fresh COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

Chennai :

With 1,407 COVID-19 positive patients getting discharged after treatment today, the cumulative recoveries stand at 26,39,209, leaving 14,326 active cases, according to a bulletin from the State government.





Among the districts, Chennai and Coimbatore reported 156 and 127 new cases, respectively,.





About 27 districts saw fresh infections below 100 and 9 districts recorded new cases in single digit.





With 3 deaths due to the infection today in Chennai, the COVID-19 related fatalities in the city rose to 8,350. The active cases remain at 1,771 and the total cases have mounted to 5,53,079, while the total recoveries, including 159 discharged today, stand at 5,42,778, the bulletin said.



