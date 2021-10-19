Indian Coast Guard seizes 600kg sea cucumbers

Chennai :

Subsequently, the vallam was found to be anchored off Uchhipalli, Ramanathapuram in the afternoon today. The Vallam was thoroughly rummaged by the team of Indian Coast Guard. The boarding team recovered 31 gunny bags of sea cucumber weighing 600 kg.

The boat alongwith seized sea cucumbers were brought to Mandapam and handed over to Forest Department officials. The value of seized sea cucumbers is reported to be about Rs 3 crore.

Sea Cucumber are listed as protected species under Scheduled-I of “Wildlife Protection Act of 1972”.