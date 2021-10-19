TRS leaders to study organisational structure of DMK, AIADMK

Hyderabad :

He said since both the DMK and AIADMK survived for generations in Tamil Nadu, the TRS has decided to study their model.





TRS, which completed two decades recently, plans to further strengthen the organisation after studying the model of the two parties in Tamil Nadu.





Rama Rao said regional parties surviving for two decades was a great thing.





He pointed out that in the undivided Andhra Pradesh only two political parties -- TDP founded by N.T. Rama Rao in 1982 and the TRS by Chandrasekhar Rao in 2001 -- were there.





KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, said when two MPs of DMK called on him in Hyderabad recently he had a preliminary discussion with them on the organisational structure of their party.





The DMK MPs had met KTR to hand over a letter written by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to his Telangana counterpart K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) to seek his support to the demand to abolish National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET), the national exam for admission to medical courses.





KTR, who is a son of KCR, said they may not agree 100 per cent with Stalin over the demand to abolish NEET.





Pointing out that students from Telangana are pursuing MBBS in other states, he said a decision on the issue will be taken keeping in view the interests of the state students.





Replying to a query, he said KCR's entry into national politics will be at an appropriate time.





He claimed that KCR prepared many leaders. He described KCR as a 'visionary' and remarked that leaders of other parties are 'tele-visionaries'





On groupism within the party in various constituencies, KTR said this reflected the 'party's strength'. He was confident that the party would overcome all the problems.





He said he would convey the feedback received during the meetings with constituency-level leaders to KCR.





He revealed that 10 sets of nominations were filed so far on behalf of KCR for the election to party president. He said around 6,500 members of the TRS would elect the next president of TRS at the party plenary on October 25.





The TRS leader said arrangements were on for the grand public meeting at Warangal on November 15 to mark two decades of the party and to highlight the progress made by Telangana during the last seven years.





He said after the November 15 meeting, the TRS would organise training classes right from ministers to ward level leaders. The training classes would continue for nine months across the state.