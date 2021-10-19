Kakki dam opened: Kerala govt issues red alert for 10 more facilities, Sabarimala darshan suspended

Pathanamthitta :

After a review meeting held at the Pathanamthitta district collectorate here to assess the situation, Rajan and state Health Minister Veena George said at a press conference that it has been decided to open the Kakki dam to release around 100-200 cumex water which would increase the water level of Pampa river by around 15 centimetres.





They said the decision was taken in view of the water level in the dam increasing beyond the danger levels and also taking into consideration the heavy rainfall expected from October 20 which might worsen the situation if some water is not released now.





In view of the expected worsening of the weather from October 20 till October 24, according to IMD information, they said it would not be possible to permit pilgrimage to the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala for the Thula Masam poojas for which the shrine had been opened from October 16.





The ministers said there is “no other option” but to stop the pilgrimage for now, as otherwise it would be difficult to safely rescue everyone if water levels in the nearby Pampa river were to rise further due to the heavy rains predicted from October 20.





They said the Kakki dam’s two shutters were being opened as part of the measures to normalise the situation on the ground, while the rains have subsided temporarily, before the expected heavy downpour from October 20. As the water level in various dams including Idukki Sholayar, Pamba, Kakki and Idamalayar was rising, the state government called a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to take stock of the situation.





Meanwhile in Dharamsala, The Dalai Lama on Monday expressed sadness over the loss of lives and property due to the heavy rains and landslides in Kerala and offered financial assistance for the relief and rescue work there.