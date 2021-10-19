EB staff seek 25 pc bonus for Deepavali

Chennai :

In its petition to Tangedco CMD, COTEE said that the utility is saving Rs 62 crore every month in the salaries due to 52,000 vacancies in the total sanctioned posts. Though there was an increase in the board’s power generation and the number of consumers, the Deepavali bonus given to the employees remained unchanged for the past two decades, it added.





“We demand bonus and ex gratia of 25 per cent for the board employees, officials, engineers, contract workers and part-time workers. The officers in the board should be paid an ex-gratia of 25 per cent,” it said. It added that last year, only 12 workers were categorised as contract workers and were given ex-gratia. “We urge to identify the contract workers in thermal and hydro power plants, construction and distribution circles to pay bonus and ex-gratia,” it added.