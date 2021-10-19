Expedite Kalaignar library works: Velu

Chennai :

The PWD Minister held a review meeting with the officials about the array of projects announced in the state budget and the status of various projects. He also directed the officials to issue government orders for all the new announcements made in the budget.





“Officials should expedite the Kalaignar memorial library planned in Madurai. Similarly, they should also complete the construction of Kalaignar memorial in Chennai,” the Minister said.





Recently, the state government announced a memorial library for Kalaignar in Madurai at the cost of Rs 70 crore, but Velu, while addressing the media, said that the allocation has been increased to Rs 100 crore.





It may be recalled that the AIADMK alleged that the location chosen for the library was the house in which Pennycuick, the architect of the Mullaiperiyar dam, lived. However, the state dismissed the claims of AIADMK and continued the works for the library.