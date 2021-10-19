Athikadavu-Avinashi: Farmers demand to include 700 tanks

Coimbatore :

More than 200 panchayats will be affected as around 700 water bodies have been left out from Perundurai to Annur. The implementation of the scheme has been a long pending demand of people in Tirupur, Coimbatore and Erode districts.





“Though works are underway at a rapid pace, we insisted on including water bodies left out even during the initial phase of the project. The Public Works Department also took up a survey of the left out water bodies, but they were not included. Currently, the project covers 1,044 lakes and ponds,” said MS Sambath Kumar, co-ordinator of the Federation of Athikadavu-Avinashi Struggle Committee.





The farmers raised apprehensions that leaving out water bodies may deplete groundwater table in several panchayats. Most of the farmers are dependent on the ground water.





The farmers have decided to take up the issue with the government.





Meanwhile, the PWD officials maintained that a survey is underway to include those water bodies that were left out.





“We have received requests from around 350 panchayats for inclusion in the project. After a detailed survey, a project report will be prepared towards including the left out water bodies in the second phase of the project,” said an official.