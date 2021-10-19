Tue, Oct 19, 2021

Arunachaleswarar temple officials confident of govt nod for Deepam fest

The state has been approached by officials of Arulmigu Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai over the conduct of the annual 10-day long Karthigai Deepam festival this year, sources revealed

Sivanadiya taking procession through Mada streets chanting Tirumandiram seeking govt permission
Tiruvannamalai:
The pandemic related lockdown resulted in the festival being put off in 2020. With COVID-19 cases declining and a semblance of normalcy being attained with the opening up of places of worship, the temple town is now gearing up for the festival this year anticipating the state government’s permission.

Highlighting this and demanding that the festival be allowed this year, a large number of Sivanadiyars went around Mada streets chanting the Tirumandiram. They also handed over a petition to PWD Minister EV Velu requesting that the Deepam, car festival and procession of deities be allowed this year.

It may be recalled that the pandhakkal (pole installing ceremony) was conducted with due reverence on September 16

