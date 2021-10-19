Governor, CM, Prince of Arcot extend Milad-un-Nabi greetings

Chennai :

The core message of the Prophet is universal peace and brotherhood, Ravi said in a statement from the Raj Bhavan.





“On this auspicious occasion, let us dedicate ourselves to building a peaceful, progressive, and harmonious India in which every citizen prospers in a symbiotic co-existence with each other,” he said.





Stalin, extending his greetings, hailed Prophet’s compassion and love and said his preaching were treasures that have to be followed in daily life. AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami wished for global peace and brotherhood.





Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali said that Islam preaches love, tolerance, non-violence, respect to other religions, forgiveness, protection of the weak.