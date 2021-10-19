Tue, Oct 19, 2021

Tirupur Corporation installs 10 bins to collect single-use plastics

Published: Oct 19,202104:26 AM

In an attempt to prevent people from dumping single-use plastic waste in open places, the Tirupur Corporation has installed 10 bins in crowd gathering spots to collect them for recycling purposes.

Bins installed to collect plastic bottles in Tirupur
Coimbatore:
The bin has been kept in four Corporation zonal offices, corporation office, railway station, police commissioner office, district Collectorate, and other spots. People can put single-use water bottles and soft drink bottles into the bin that looks in the shape of a bottle with a narrow mouth.

Most of the water bodies, including river Noyyal, have been clogged by plastic bottles dumped into them. The initiative was launched by Corporation Commissioner Kranti Kumar Pati.

