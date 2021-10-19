Tirupur Corporation installs 10 bins to collect single-use plastics

Coimbatore :

The bin has been kept in four Corporation zonal offices, corporation office, railway station, police commissioner office, district Collectorate, and other spots. People can put single-use water bottles and soft drink bottles into the bin that looks in the shape of a bottle with a narrow mouth.





Most of the water bodies, including river Noyyal, have been clogged by plastic bottles dumped into them. The initiative was launched by Corporation Commissioner Kranti Kumar Pati.