Tirupur Corporation installs 10 bins to collect single-use plastics

In an attempt to prevent people from dumping single-use plastic waste in open places, the Tirupur Corporation has installed 10 bins in crowd gathering spots to collect them for recycling purposes.
Coimbatore:
The bin has been kept in four Corporation zonal offices, corporation office, railway station, police commissioner office, district Collectorate, and other spots. People can put single-use water bottles and soft drink bottles into the bin that looks in the shape of a bottle with a narrow mouth.
Most of the water bodies, including river Noyyal, have been clogged by plastic bottles dumped into them. The initiative was launched by Corporation Commissioner Kranti Kumar Pati.
Conversations