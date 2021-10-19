Perarivalan undergoes tests at Vellore GMCH for kidney ailment

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Perarivalan, presently on parole at his house in Jolorpet in Tirupattur district was brought to the Vellore Government Medical College Hospital for various tests related to his kidney ailment on Monday.
Vellore:
He was brought amidst tight security to the hospital at around 10 am where he underwent tests for his kidney-related ailments. He also underwent blood and urine tests before being taken back to his Jolorpet house by police around noon.
