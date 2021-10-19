Visually challenged man petitions for exchange of Rs 65K demonetised notes

Coimbatore :

“As I fell sick four years ago, I forgot where I kept my lifetime savings of Rs 65,000. Only a few days ago, I found the money. When I showed it to people known to me, they informed me that it could not be used anymore due to demonetization,” he told reporters. Chinnakannu, who lost his eyesight at the age of five, has been living alone in a hut. “I was not aware of demonetisation. I made the savings with the hope that this money will help me in my old age. I request the authorities to provide new currency for these demonetised notes,” he urged.