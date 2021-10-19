Carcass of elephant calf retrieved from Kodayar in Kumari district

Madurai :

The Forest Department personnel retrieved the carcass of the elephant calf at 11 am, on Monday sources said. Kanniyakumari District Forest Officer M Ilayaraja said it’s a six-month-old male calf unfortunately stuck in floodwaters.





The retrieved carcass was taken to the Zero Point area, Pechiparai, where veterinary doctors conducted post mortem.





The Forest personnel was already informed about an unidentified animal stuck in the Kodayar powerhouse on October 16. Since it rained heavily, water from dams was discharged into rivers. The elephant calf could have slipped somewhere and pulled into the water.