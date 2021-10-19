Ranipet irrigation tanks get copious inflow, 82 already full

Vellore :

While 82 irrigation tanks were full, 28 tanks were 75 percent full, while 43 tanks had 50 percent water and another 72 tanks 25 percent water, officials added.





The Palar anaicut near Wallajahpet was receiving a total of 8,500 cubic feet, including 2,500 cubic feet through its channels while discharge from the anaicut was 3,500 cubic feet.





The Kaveripakkam tank nearly brimming, its level stood at 28.80 feet against its FTL of 30.65 feet. Handlooms Minister R Gandhi, Arakkonam MP S Jagarakshakan, and officials welcomed the water at the anaicut with petals.