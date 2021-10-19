Migrant worker killed in latex machine blast

The machine which exploded in a latex unit in Thuckalay, Kanniyakumari district on Monday

The deceased has been identified as Pali Mahato, a native of Siswa village, East Champaran, Bihar, sources said.





Unsafe handling or else poor maintenance of the machine and excessive speed in its operation could have collapsed the machine, which normally functions at speed of 4,000 RPM, sources said.





Kanniyakumari ADSP Eswaran and Thuckalay DSP KP Ganesan inspected the spot and held inquiries. Thuckalay Inspector of Police M Suthesan said the accident occurred at around 3 30 am, while nine persons, including the victims were at work during night shift. Among those injured, three victims, including Sundar Mahato, Pradeep Sahani and Chottelal Sahani belong to Bihar and the rest-Radhakrishnan and Maria John are from Kanniyakumari district.





Maria John suffered head injuries and was referred to a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram after he has been provided first aid.





Based on a complaint lodged by Kalkulam Tahsildar, a case has been filed under Sections 304 (A), 337 and 338 of IPC, the Inspector said.





Later, the Safety Inspector from Labour Department and officials from the Industrial Safety and Health also inspected the latex processing unit. The burst in the machine was the cause behind the death as per the preliminary report and a detailed report would be submitted after a thorough investigation, sources said.