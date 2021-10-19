TNERC fixes Rs 2.28/unit for solar power pumpset project

Chennai :

In a recent order, the Commission directed the State government to make advance payments for the solar energy and incentive charges claimed by the Tangedco.





The Tamil Nadu Energy Development Agency (TEDA) and Tangedco had filed a petition seeking approval for a tariff of Rs 2.93 per unit for the solar energy generated under the PM KUSUM scheme and an incentive of Re 1 per unit for the energy exported to the grid.





The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has revised the target to solarise 1.5 million grid-connected pump sets from one million under the C-component of the PM KUSUM programme. The Ministry approved the solarisation of 20,000 grid-connected pump sets in the State by TEDA. Under the proposal, TEDA was to fund 40 per cent of the net capital cost.





In its order, the TNERC said that the tariff of Rs 2.28 per unit and incentive payment starting from 0.5 paise per unit with an annual increase capped at Rs 3.22 per unit had already been approved. It said that TEDA should share the data relating to the generation, export and import of energy obtained through online monitoring with Tangedco every month. Tangedco has to disburse the incentive to the farmers within 30 days from the end of each financial year.