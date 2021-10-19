30 DVAC teams raid 28 locations of ex-minister at Pudukai, 2 in Tiruchy

Thiruchirapalli :

As part of statewide raid at the places linked with the former minister based on the FIR registered on Sunday (Oct 17), the DVAC sleuths searched his house and office at Illuppur in Pudukkottai district, 14 Educational institutions run by Mother Teresa Educational and Charitable Trust functioning at Mettusalai and the stone quarries at Thiruvengivasal and Muthurayanpatti, the commercial establishments and residences of Vijaya Baskar’s supporters Pandi Selvam, Guru Rajamannar, Meyyanampatti Vadivel, Palanisamy, another Palanisamy at SIPCOT area, Mathiyanallur Annavasal Union Chairman V Ramasamy, AIADMK Kovilpatti Town Secretary Baskar, his brother Babu, the Nathampannai Panchayat president, Alangudi Guru Dhanasekaran, Vjaya Baskar’s PA Anbanandam, SA Settu, Gubendran from Illuppur Sivankovil, Subbiah, from Sourashtra Street, Bharathi Educational Institutions locate at Kaikurichi.





Meanwhile, a separate DVAC team led by DSP Manikandan conducted a raid at the house of Udayakuamr, the brother Vijaya Baskar at Ramachandra Nagar near E-Pudhur and the house of his relative at Crawford and seized several documents.





It is reliably learnt that Vijaya Baskar has acquired properties in the name of business firms like Rasi Blue Metals, Green land Hi-tech Promoters, Om Sri Vari Stones (P) Ltd, Rasi Enterprises, Anya Enterprises, V Infrastructure and Sai Hridham Infra Private Ltd during the check period, in which he and his family members are proprietors/shareholders. The ex-minister is the only AIADMK leader in the recent history to be raided by the DVAC, Income Tax department and CBI.





‘Politically motivated’





The Opposition AIADMK on Monday condemned the DMK government for initiating DVAC drive against former minister Vijaya Baskar. AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami in a statement said that the DMK was foisting cases against its senior functionaries in an attempt to defame the party. Meanwhile, in a show of strength, the rank and file of AIADMK gathered in Kilpauk house of Vijaya Baskar. Ex-ministers SP Velumani, P Thangamani, CVe Shanmugham were the early birds.