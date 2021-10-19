Number of DGs goes up to 13 in Tamil Nadu police force

Chennai :

All the five recently promoted DGPs, including Chennai Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, have been asked to continue in their present posts, with the department upgrading the posts.





DGP Jiwal resumed work as Chennai Commissioner on Monday after a brief hospitalisation. DGP AK Viswanathan would continue to head the Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation. DGP Abash Kumar would head Civil Supplies CID, DGP Seema Agarwal would remain the chairperson of TNUSRB, while DGP TV Ravichandran would continue to be in central deputation, said a communication from the department on Monday.





Other DGs are Head of State police C Sylendra Babu, Karan Singha, Sanjay Arora, P Kandaswamy, Sunil Kumar Singh, Md Shakeel Akther and BK Ravi, besides Rajesh Das, who is currently placed under suspension. Apart from them, the top heavy Police Department has as many as 19 Additional DGs.





Meanwhile, in a minor reshuffle, ADGP Amresh Pujari, now heading Technical Services, was transferred as the new head of Cyber Crime Wing in place G Venkatraman, who has been shifted and posted as ADGP (Headquarters). K Shankar, ADGP (Headquarters) was transferred and posted as ADGP (Administration).





Vinit Dev Wankhede, ADGP, State Crime Records Bureau, has been asked take additional responsibilities of Technical Services, while Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal has been given additional charge of Enforcement.





Kapil Kumar C Saratkar, IG, Special Investigation Division, CB-CID, has been posted as IG, Enforcement.