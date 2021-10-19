COVID cases drop to below 1,200 in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

As many as 130 cases were reported in Coimbatore as the declining trend continues. At least 88 new cases were reported in Erode and 86 cases in Chengalpattu.





After about 1,28,313 people getting tested for the virus on Sunday, the overall TPR in Tamil Nadu stood at 0.9 per cent. While Chennai recorded a TPR of 0.8 per cent, Thanjavur had the highest 1.7 per cent of positivity rate in the district.





A total of 1,26,312 more people were tested for the virus in the past 24 hours in Tamil Nadu. Currently, there are 14,570 active cases in the State.





As many as 13 deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported in Tamil Nadu, with the highest of three deaths in Tiruchy.





The death toll due to the virus in the State stands at 35,912. A total of 1,423 people have recovered in the State so far, taking total recoveries to 26,37,802.