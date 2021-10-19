Tamil Nadu to teach students at home after school hours

Chennai :

As part of the scheme, volunteers will take classes near the students’ houses after school hours—from 5 pm to 7 pm. Initially, the scheme will be implemented in 12 districts—Cuddalore, Dindigul, Erode, Kancheepuram, Kanniyakumari, Madurai, Nagapattinam, the Nilgiris, Thanjavur, Tiruchy and Villupuram—and later it will be extended to other districts.





The announcement was made by the Minister in the State Assembly. Willing volunteers can apply at https://illamthedikalvi.tnschools.gov.in/Welcome. Volunteers teaching classes 1 to 5 should have completed Class 12 education and those teaching classes 6 to8 should be a graduate.





Awareness programmes to stress on the importance of the scheme are also in the books. A logo designing competition has been announced and the public can submit their works at illamthedikalvi@gmail.com by 5 pm on October 24. The winner will be given Rs 25,000 and a certificate.