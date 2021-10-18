Bins installed to collect plastic bottles in Tirupur

Coimbatore :

The bin has been kept in four Corporation zonal offices, corporation office, railway station, police commissioner office, district collectorate and other spots. People can put one time used water bottles and soft drink bottles into the bin that looks in the shape of a bottle with a narrow mouth. Most of the water bodies including river Noyyal have been clogged by plastic bottles dumped into them.





The initiative was launched by Corporation Commissioner Kranti Kumar Pati.