Preparations under way in TN for conducting Class 10 board exams in March

Chennai :

The government had already decided to conduct board exams for the students studying in Classes 10, 11 and 12 between March and April 2022.





Accordingly, more than 25 lakh students from the tenth standard to the twelfth standard in government and private schools are expected to appear for the exams. Around 9.5 lakh students are expected to appear for Class 10 exams.





A senior official from the School Education Department, seeking anonymity, told DT Next on Monday that Class 10 exams will be conducted well before the 11th and 12th. "Authorities will be identifying exam centres across the state, which would be conducive and safety for the students," he added. Stating that once the list of the exam centres is submitted, the official said, "Inspections will be carried out by the respective district education authorities and would submit the report to the government".





The official also said that suggestions and feedback will also be sought from the health experts and academicians on whether to increase the exam centres in order to maintain social distance.





"Apart from identifying exam centres, details of students, who will be appearing for boards, will also be uploaded in the Educational Management Information System (EMIS), an online platform connecting schools, teachers and students", he said.





Pointing out that a detailed circular had been sent to all the schools with regard to the reduced syllabus, the official said, "The question paper, which is expected to be prepared in January 2022, will be based on the decreased curriculum".





He said all the headmasters especially in the government and government-aided schools have been asked to instruct teachers to cover all the portions before February 2022 so that students will have enough time to revise them before appearing for the exams.





"Other activities, including distribution of hall tickets for the students, will also be done simultaneously," he said adding that a proper exam timetable will also be prepared and would be sent to the government for the approval.