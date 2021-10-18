IMD predicts heavy rains from Wednesday in south Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

While rains lashed several parts of the state on Sunday across the Western Ghats, it will subside on Monday and Tuesday but will resume from Wednesday, IMD officials told IANS.





N. Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, told the media that a new weather system is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal off the Comorin region causing rains with high intensity in Tamil Nadu.





The IMD officials said light rains followed by thunderstorms are likely in Namakkal and Villupuram districts on Monday with possibilities of isolated rains in coastal areas of the state and in some districts of south Tamil Nadu. However, weathermen said the rains would not be intense on Monday.





From Wednesday, heavy rains are likely to occur in Pudukottai, Trichy, Madurai, and the delta districts as well as some other areas of south Tamil Nadu will receive moderate rains while north Tamil Nadu will experience scanty rains, the IMD said.





Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts of Tamil Nadu had experienced heavy rains in the past two days with Papanasam in Tirunelveli district recording 27 cm of rainfall on Sunday morning while Pechiparai in Kanniyakumari district received 22 cm of rainfall.





The IMD has predicted no rains or scanty rains in Chennai till Tuesday.





The weather system that brought heavy rains in Kerala along the Western Ghats causing heavy damage to the lives of people has had its impact on south Tamil Nadu also with heavy rains lashing several districts of the state over the past couple of days.