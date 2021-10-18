DVAC raids in 43 places linked to former health minister Vijaya Baskar

Chennai :

The FIR registered by DVAC says that the former minister and his wife Ramya had amassed illicit wealth to the tune of Rs 27.22 crore during the check period of five year ended on 31 March 2021.





Vijaya Baskar was in possession of pecuniary resources and properties in the form of deposits in banks, jewels, motor vehicles, agriculture lands, house sites, insurance policies, investment in the partnership firms and buildings etc in his name and in the name of his wife and dependents to the tune of Rs 57.77 crore as on 31 March this year, said the FIR.





The former minister and his wife had received lawful sources of income as revealed in his income tax returns and election affidavits to the tune of Rs 58.64 crore during the said check period. The accused Vijaya Bhaskar and Ramya incurred expenses (in the form of living expenses, re-payment of bank loan, payment of income tax and LIC premium etc.,) to the tune of Rs 34.51 crore during the said check period. Thus, the two accused acquired pecuniary resources and properties to the tune of Rs 51.35 crore. After calculating the possible saving and other expenses and genuine income the DVAC has pegged his disproportionate income at Rs 27.22 crore.









Former TN Health minister C Vijaya Bhaskar's sister's residence in Chengalpet





"Apart from the above, it is reliably learnt that Vijaya Bhaskar has acquired properties in the name of business firms like Rasi Blue Metals, Green land Hi-tech Promoters, Om Sri Vari Stones (P) Ltd, Rasi Enterprises, Anya Enterprises, V Infrastructure and Sai Hridham Infraa Private Ltd during the check period in which he and his family members are proprietors/shareholders. Further, the family members of Vijaya Bhaskar created a trust in the name of “Mother Terasa Educational and Charitable Trust" in his native - llluppur, Pudukottai and had been running at least 14 institution," the DVAC FIR said.





C Vijaya Bhaskar is the fourth former minister to come under DVAC scanner after M R Vijaya Bhaskar, SP Velumani and KC Veeramani, after DMK assumed power in the state.