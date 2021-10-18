Tamil Nadu CM directs Collectors to ensure relief

Chennai :

Following the downpour and warning of heavy rain issued for seven districts, Chief Minister, through video conferencing, held a meeting with Collectors of five districts, adjoining Western Ghats, such as The Nilgiris, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari and Namakkal. He directed them to take all the required steps during the ongoing monsoon season.





“Collectors should set up relief camps as and when required and all the required basic amenities should be set up in the camps. COVID-19 guidelines should be followed and required medicines to prevent the spread of diseases like dengue should be supplied. Food items like milk and bread should be made available to children, women and senior citizens,” the Chief Minister told Collectors in the meeting.





The state government, in a press communique, said that the Chief Minister directed the monitoring officers of Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli districts to take all precautionary measures during the monsoon season. The Chief Minister also instructed the Collectors of seven districts, for which heavy rain alert has been issued, to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the state for floods.



